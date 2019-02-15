WEATHER

SoCal to see brief respite from rain

SoCal will see cool temps and cloudy skies Saturday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California will see a break in the rain on Saturday before another round of showers returns on Sunday.

Conditions will be cool and cloudy on Saturday, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s in most areas. The rain on Sunday should be relatively light - about a quarter-inch in most areas, with snow in the mountains.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see mostly cloudy skies Saturday, with a slight chance of rain in foothill communities and a high temperature in the 57-60 range.

Beach communities will see clouds, with 4-6 foot surf and a high of 59.

The mountain areas will see some snow in the morning at elevations over 4,000 feet and a high of only 31 degrees.

Desert areas may see some afternoon showers, with cold wind and a high of 48.

7-Day Forecasts
