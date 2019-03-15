Southern California weather: Clear skies, warm temps for Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California could see some strong wind gusts in some areas Friday, but conditions will otherwise be mostly sunny and clear.Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend, reaching 80 in Los Angeles by Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday should expect some high clouds and wind gusts, with temperatures climbing to 75 degrees by the afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire should see mostly clear skies, with a high of 75.Wind gusts in the canyons could hit 25 mph.Beach communities will see clear skies with a high of 68.Mountain areas will see some wind gusts up to 30 mph with a high of 43.The deserts will be sunny and mild with a high of 63.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.