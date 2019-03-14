Southern California weather: Clear skies, warm temps for Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California could see some strong wind gusts in some areas Thursday, but conditions will otherwise be mostly sunny and clear.In fact, temperatures are warming up every day this week. By Sunday, Los Angeles should hit 80 degrees.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Thursday should expect some clouds in the morning, with temperatures climbing to 71 degrees by the afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire should see mostly clear skies, with a high of 71.Wind gusts in the canyons could hit 25-35 mph.Beach communities will see clear skies with a high of 67.Mountain areas will see some wind gusts with a high of 44.The deserts will be sunny and cool with a high of 60.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.