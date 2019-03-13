Southern California weather: Clear skies, mild temps for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see a few wind gusts, with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures on Wednesday.Some snow could fall along the Grapevine in the morning and deserts will see winds around 35-45 mph.By Friday, a warming trend will begin and the weekend should see beautiful conditions, nearly hitting 80 in some places.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday should expect some clouds in the morning, with temperatures climbing to 67 degrees by the afternoon.Parts of the the valleys and Inland Empire could see a few showers in the morning, with a high of 67.Beach communities will see some morning clouds with a high of 63.Mountain areas will see an inch or two of snow at elevations over 4,000 feet, with temperatures in the low 40s.The deserts will be sunny with wind gusts up to 40 mph and a high of 58.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.