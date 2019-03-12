Weather

SoCal to see mild temps, light showers Tuesday

Some showers are coming to SoCal Tuesday, but temps will remain mild.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see mild temperatures with a chance of morning showers and some snow in the mountains on Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory was expected to remain in effect until Tuesday around noon for mountain areas of Riverside and San Bernardino counties as well as the San Diego area.

Other parts of Southern California could see some light rainfall, perhaps a quarter inch.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday should expect about a 20 percent chance of morning showers, with a high of 69.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see a small chance of rain with snow in the mountains and a high of 70.

Beach communities will also have a 30 percent chance of showers with a high of 66.

Mountain areas will see snow, reaching 5-10 inches at elevations over 6,000 feet and a high of 44 degrees.

The deserts will see a 40 percent chance of morning showers clearing by afternoon for a high of 61.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts




