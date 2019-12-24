SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a winter storm slammed the Southland with heavy rain Monday, the region will see a brief break before the wet weather returns Christmas Day.Winter weather and wind advisories are in place until 10 p.m. Monday with the mountain areas expected to get several inches of snow. Snow levels could be as low as 5,500 feet.Heavy rain will hit most of SoCal, creating flooding and slick roads for the morning commute. There is a chance of thunderstorms. The rain will continue through Tuesday, though showers will mostly be scattered and light. But more rain and now is expected to roll into the Southland on Christmas Day.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 58 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 56.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.