Forecast shows chance of cold temps, rain on Thanksgiving Day across Southern California

Southern California is looking at another storm which is expected to bring cold temperatures and more rain on Thanksgiving Day.An extended forecast shows the rain moving in by Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees and up to two inches of rain.Thanksgiving Day celebrations will also be ushered in with thunderstorms and up to one inch of rain in Los Angeles and Orange counties.Skies will begin to clear up by Black Friday but the chances of more showers will linger.Meanwhile, up to five feet of snow is predicted for the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Northern California by Wednesday.