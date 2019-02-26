Southern California should see clear skies and mild temperatures on Tuesday, with some light rain expected Wednesday.The rain is expected to begin falling Wednesday morning and will likely impact mainly Ventura County and parts of northern Los Angeles County for most of the day.Around 8 p.m., the system will move south and drop some rain for southern parts of L.A. County, Orange County and parts of the Inland Empire. The system is expected to clear out of SoCal by early Thursday morning.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, should see sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s on Tuesday.Beach communities will be partly cloudy with 2-3 foot surf and a high of 64.Mountains will be mostly sunny with a high of 50, dropping to 24 overnight.The deserts will see sunny conditions with a high of 64.A second storm is headed toward SoCal on Saturday and Sunday. This storm is atmospheric river-related, so it will bring some bursts of heavy rain.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.