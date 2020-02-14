Weather

SoCal weather: Sunshine, warm temps expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see sunshine, light winds and overall pleasant conditions on Friday, with Santa Ana winds returning over the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some patchy fog Friday morning, followed by a high around 73 degrees.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 79.

The Santa Anas will return Saturday and Sunday mornings, with dry winds reaching around 25-35 mph in canyon areas.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
Man arrested in death of 2 family members in Westlake area
EMT spent 17 hours with patient in ambulance amid hospital backup
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody: NYPD
Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged firearm possession
Has the U.S. Capitol ever been stormed before?
SoCal congresswoman gives harrowing account of Capitol siege
Show More
Teen girl from SoCal attains Eagle Scout rank, hopes to inspire others
Mom killed in front of 3-year-old daughter in Pacoima
Bass calls for 25th Amendment after chaos on Capitol Hill
LA County sees COVID-19 death every 8 minutes
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
More TOP STORIES News