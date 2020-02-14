SoCal weather: Sunshine, warm temps expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see pleasant conditions on Thursday, with sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the 70s.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect warmer conditions and a high around 72 degrees. The mild conditions are expected to last for the next few days.Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 78.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.