SoCal weather: Sunshine, warm temps expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see pleasant conditions on Thursday, with sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the 70s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect warmer conditions and a high around 72 degrees. The mild conditions are expected to last for the next few days.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 78.

