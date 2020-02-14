Weather

SoCal weather: Breezy, warm conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warmer temperatures and light breezes on Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday will see some light winds with a high of 70 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 69 degrees Tuesday.

