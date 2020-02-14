Weather

SoCal weather: Breezy, warm conditions expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warmer temperatures and light breezes again on Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday will see some light winds with a high of 73 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 75 on Wednesday.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday and Friday, then warm back up to the 70s again for the weekend.

