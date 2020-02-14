Weather

SoCal weather: Chance of drizzle Monday, but heat wave coming soon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly cool and cloudy conditions with some drizzle Monday, but the heat is coming back soon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will have about a 20% chance of drizzle on Monday with a high of 69 degrees. But warmer temperatures and gusty winds are starting Tuesday, with the temperature climbing to 90 by Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 67 on Monday, climbing to 93 by Friday.

