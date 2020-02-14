Weather

SoCal weather: Clear skies, cool temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cool temperatures with sunny skies should remain in SoCal on Wednesday and through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of about 68 degrees - about average for this time of year on Wednesday, with similar conditions for New Year's Eve.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions.

Temperatures should remain in the 60s through the weekend.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 regions' stay-at-home orders extended indefinitely
Mnuchin: Stimulus direct deposits could start going out tonight
Las Vegas hotels putting new closures in place
Homeless man rushes into fire to save shelter animals
Is it legal to "brake check" the car behind you?
Users report EDD site outage
Colo. man believed to have first known US case of COVID-19 variant
Show More
DOJ declines charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
LA County DA discusses his sweeping reforms in interview
Overflowing LA hospitals place patients in gift shops, conference rooms
Winter storm leaves drivers stranded on Mount Baldy
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
More TOP STORIES News