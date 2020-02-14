Weather

SoCal weather: Clear skies, cool temps on tap for weekend after major storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A major storm has moved through Southern California, making way for a weekend of clear skies and cool temperatures.

After being hit by rain and hail Friday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees on Saturday.

Things will warm up slightly by Sunday before the clouds return on Monday and usher in another round of possible rain.

Valley areas and the Inland Empire will also clear up for the weekend with a highs in the low 60s.

