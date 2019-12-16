SoCal weather: Clear skies, gusty wind chills in store for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland is bracing for plummeting temperatures and frigid winds chills as a system of Santa Ana winds moves into the area Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies with a high of 68 on Monday. Strong gusts are expected to hit the area overnight into Tuesday before the clouds start to move back by midweek. The region will see a chance of more rain starting Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a crisp high of 67 Sunday with possible winds up to 35 miles an hour. Rain could also hit these areas by Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.