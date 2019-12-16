Weather

SoCal weather: Clear skies, gusty wind chills in store for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland is bracing for plummeting temperatures and frigid winds chills as a system of Santa Ana winds moves into the area Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies with a high of 68 on Monday. Strong gusts are expected to hit the area overnight into Tuesday before the clouds start to move back by midweek. The region will see a chance of more rain starting Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a crisp high of 67 Sunday with possible winds up to 35 miles an hour. Rain could also hit these areas by Wednesday.

