SoCal weather: Clear skies, sunny conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and pleasant conditions on Monday, but a heat wave is coming later in the week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Monday morning, clearing up by afternoon to bring a high of 82 degrees. Conditions will stay the same for a few days, but temps will start warming up by Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny as well with temperatures reaching a high of 94 on Monday. The inland regions could see triple-digit temps by Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.