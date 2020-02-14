SoCal weather: Clear skies, sunny conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and pleasant conditions on Monday, but a heat wave is coming later in the week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Monday morning, clearing up by afternoon to bring a high of 82 degrees. Conditions will stay the same for a few days, but temps will start warming up by Thursday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny as well with temperatures reaching a high of 94 on Monday. The inland regions could see triple-digit temps by Friday.
