SoCal weather: Clear skies, sunny conditions expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see plenty of sunshine and warm conditions on Sunday as temperatures in the region stay slightly below average.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be mostly warm with clear skies and a high of 80 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny as well with temperatures reaching a high of 91 on Sunday.

7-Day Forecasts





