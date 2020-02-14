Weather

SoCal weather: Clear skies, sunny conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see warm, sunny conditions on Tuesday, while a heat wave is just around the corner.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Tuesday morning, clearing up by afternoon to bring a high of 80 degrees. Temps will start warming up by Thursday, reaching the 90s by Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be clear sunny as well with temperatures reaching a high of 93 on Tuesday, then reaching triple digits by Friday.

