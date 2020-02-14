SoCal weather: Clear skies, sunny conditions expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see warm, sunny conditions on Tuesday, while a heat wave is just around the corner.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Tuesday morning, clearing up by afternoon to bring a high of 80 degrees. Temps will start warming up by Thursday, reaching the 90s by Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be clear sunny as well with temperatures reaching a high of 93 on Tuesday, then reaching triple digits by Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.