SoCal weather: Clear skies, sunny conditions expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are warming up in Southern California on Wednesday, reaching triple digits in some inland communities.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Wednesday morning, clearing up by afternoon to bring a high of 82 degrees. Temps will start warming up by Thursday, reaching the 90s by Friday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be clear, sunny and hot, and temperatures will reach triple digits in some communities.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News