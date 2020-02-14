Weather

SoCal weather: Clear skies, sunny conditions expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are warming up in Southern California on Wednesday, reaching triple digits in some inland communities.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Wednesday morning, clearing up by afternoon to bring a high of 82 degrees. Temps will start warming up by Thursday, reaching the 90s by Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be clear, sunny and hot, and temperatures will reach triple digits in some communities.

