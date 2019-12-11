SoCal weather: Clouds and mild temps are here, warming trend moving in

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Clouds and mild temperatures are in store for Southern California Wednesday but a warming trend is moving in for Thursday and Friday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds Wednesday with a high of 69 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be morning clouds clearing by the afternoon and a high of 71.
