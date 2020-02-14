SoCal weather: Clouds, cool temperatures expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures and partly sunny conditions Monday as clouds hover over the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday will see some morning clouds, with temperatures reaching just 66 degrees by afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring slightly warmer temperatures in the low 70s.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect morning clouds and a high of 65 degrees Monday.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News