Weather

SoCal weather: Clouds, cool temperatures expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures and partly sunny conditions Monday as clouds hover over the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday will see some morning clouds, with temperatures reaching just 66 degrees by afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring slightly warmer temperatures in the low 70s.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect morning clouds and a high of 65 degrees Monday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
Cleveland Indians to change team name, sources confirm to ESPN
1st COVID-19 vaccine shipments expected in SoCal this week
Los Angeles County reports more than 4,000 hospitalized for COVID-19
US government agencies hacked; Russia possible culprit
1,933-acre wildfire burns near Beaumont
Master spy writer John le Carre dies at 89
Show More
Fugitive suspected in LA murder is arrested in Mexico, extradited
Family says they were kicked off flight due to 2-year-old's mask violation
White House staffers to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of general public
CA breaks multiple COVID records for 2nd consecutive day
Judge orders OC sheriff to cut jail population by half
More TOP STORIES News