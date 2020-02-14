SoCal weather: Some clouds, cool temperatures on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see a few clouds and morning fog with cool temperatures on Wednesday.
A weak cold front will bring patchy fog in the morning to most of Los Angeles and Orange counties, with a high of 64 degrees. Temperatures will warm up by a few degrees, reaching the 70s by the weekend and Super Bowl Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 65 on Wednesday.
Mountain communities will see clear skies and temperatures around 45, dropping to 26 overnight.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News