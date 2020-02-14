SoCal weather: Some clouds, cool temperatures on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see a few clouds and morning fog with cool temperatures on Wednesday.A weak cold front will bring patchy fog in the morning to most of Los Angeles and Orange counties, with a high of 64 degrees. Temperatures will warm up by a few degrees, reaching the 70s by the weekend and Super Bowl Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 65 on Wednesday.Mountain communities will see clear skies and temperatures around 45, dropping to 26 overnight.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.