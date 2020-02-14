Weather

SoCal weather: Some clouds, cool temperatures on tap for Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see a few clouds and morning fog with cool temperatures on Wednesday.

A weak cold front will bring patchy fog in the morning to most of Los Angeles and Orange counties, with a high of 64 degrees. Temperatures will warm up by a few degrees, reaching the 70s by the weekend and Super Bowl Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 65 on Wednesday.

Mountain communities will see clear skies and temperatures around 45, dropping to 26 overnight.

