SoCal weather: Clouds, cooler temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures and a little more moisture in the air on Thursday before a weekend warmup.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Thursday will see some morning clouds and a high of 65 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 66 on Thursday.

Temperatures will climb back into the 70s over the weekend.

