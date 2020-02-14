SoCal weather: Clouds in morning, afternoon sunshine expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see some morning clouds on Saturday, but then June gloom returns all day by Monday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds, then hazy sunshine and a high of 80 degrees on Saturday. Then Sunday and Monday will be cooler, with clouds lasting longer and even some drizzle possible.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and then a high of 87 on Saturday
