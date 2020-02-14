Weather

SoCal weather: Clouds in morning, afternoon sunshine expected Saturday

SoCal will see some morning clouds on Saturday, but then June gloom returns all day by Monday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see some morning clouds on Saturday, but then June gloom returns all day by Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds, then hazy sunshine and a high of 80 degrees on Saturday. Then Sunday and Monday will be cooler, with clouds lasting longer and even some drizzle possible.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some morning fog and then a high of 87 on Saturday

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom asks 1 SoCal county to shut back down
More than half of coronavirus cases in CA are in younger people
Elijah McClain case: Officers placed on non-enforcement duties
LA dance group promotes unity during pandemic
Why is there a COVID-19 surge? Expert answers 5 questions
Autopsy complete in Palmdale hanging of Robert Fuller
Is it safe to get a haircut right now?
Show More
Wife, clergy plea for ICE to release ailing SoCal youth pastor
Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump's
YouTube star Jenna Marbles quits channel after blackface backlash
Elderly woman punched in head in Brooklyn
Coronavirus: Hospitalizations spiking in San Bernardino County
More TOP STORIES News