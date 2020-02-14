SoCal weather: Clouds, light drizzle possible Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A weather system moving into Southern California looks like it won't bring much precipitation, so the region can expect clouds and perhaps a light drizzle on Tuesday.The chances for a new round of rain and snow, which was expected to start late Tuesday night, has diminished due to an area of high pressure in the east and the storm itself weakening.So Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect cloudy skies and a high of 66 degrees, with just a 10% chance of some rain.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 68.Mountain communities most likely won't see new snowfall, but instead will see sunny skies with a high of 49.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.