SoCal weather: Clouds, light rain possible Friday morning

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds Friday morning with a chance of showers and temperatures in the 60s.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds with about a 20% chance of rain, reaching a high of 65 degrees by the afternoon.Valentine's Day is likely to see cool temperatures in the upper 60s, with some clouds and breezes.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 66 Friday with a chance of light rain in the morning.