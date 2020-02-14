Weather

SoCal weather: Clouds, light rain possible Friday morning

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds Friday morning with a chance of showers and temperatures in the 60s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds with about a 20% chance of rain, reaching a high of 65 degrees by the afternoon.

Valentine's Day is likely to see cool temperatures in the upper 60s, with some clouds and breezes.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 66 Friday with a chance of light rain in the morning.

