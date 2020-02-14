Weather

SoCal weather: Clouds, mild temperatures expected all week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and mild temperatures throughout the region all week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds in the morning Tuesday and a high of 78 - and nearly identical conditions all week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see clouds in the morning with a high of 83 all week.

