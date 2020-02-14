SoCal weather: Clouds, mild temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see mostly mild temperatures and morning clouds on Friday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be cloudy Friday morning, but sunshine rolls in by the afternoon as a high of 75 is on tap. Temperatures increase slightly to 77 on Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will get off to a cloudy start but sunny conditions are expected later in the day, along with a high of 82. Temperatures on Saturday will reach 85.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.