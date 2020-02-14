LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see mostly mild temperatures and morning clouds on Friday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be cloudy Friday morning, but sunshine rolls in by the afternoon as a high of 75 is on tap. Temperatures increase slightly to 77 on Saturday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will get off to a cloudy start but sunny conditions are expected later in the day, along with a high of 82. Temperatures on Saturday will reach 85.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Clouds, mild temperatures expected Friday
Southern California will see morning clouds and mild temperatures on Friday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News