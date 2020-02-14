SoCal weather: Clouds, mild temperatures expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see a few clouds Monday with temperatures in the 60s.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning fog Monday, with winds reaching 15 mph and a high temperature of 64 degrees.Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 66.Temperatures will warm up to the low 70s in most areas through the rest of the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.