SoCal weather: Clouds, mild temperatures expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see a few clouds Monday with temperatures in the 60s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning fog Monday, with winds reaching 15 mph and a high temperature of 64 degrees.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 66.

Temperatures will warm up to the low 70s in most areas through the rest of the week.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
