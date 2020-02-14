SoCal weather: Clouds, mild temperatures expected Friday ahead of warmup

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see mostly mild temperatures and morning clouds on Saturday before hot temperatures make their way back into the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be cloudy Saturday morning, but sunshine rolls in by the afternoon as a high of 74 is on tap. Temperatures increase slightly to 76 on Father's Day but will climb into the 80s by Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will get hit with warmer temperatures starting Saturday with a high of 82. By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.