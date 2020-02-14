Weather

SoCal weather: Clouds, mild temperatures expected Thursday

Southern California will see morning clouds and mild temperatures on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and mild temperatures on Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Thursday morning and a high of 76. Nearly identical conditions are expected Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see clouds in the morning with a high of 81 Thursday. On Friday, temperatures tick up slightly as a high of 84 is expected.

