SoCal weather: Clouds, mild temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and mild temperatures on Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds Thursday morning and a high of 76. Nearly identical conditions are expected Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see clouds in the morning with a high of 81 Thursday. On Friday, temperatures tick up slightly as a high of 84 is expected.