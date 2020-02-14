Weather

SoCal weather: Clouds, mild temps linger over region on Father's Day

Southern California will see morning clouds and mild temperatures on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see more mild temperatures and morning clouds on Father's Day before hotter weather kicks in this week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see patchy fog and cloudy conditions in the morning that should melt away around Noon with a high of 77 degrees. Temperatures will begin to climb up in the 80s by Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see warmer temperatures Sunday with a high of 83. By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s.

