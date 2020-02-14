Weather

SoCal weather: Clouds, moderate temps expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see some clouds Saturday morning followed by sunny skies and mild temperatures before the region starts to heat up on Memorial Day.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds due to an onshore flow over the region with temps reaching 77 degrees. Temperatures will climb up to 88 degrees by Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds with a high of 82 on Saturday.

