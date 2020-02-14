SoCal weather: Cloudy, cool and breezy Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An area of low pressure blowing in from the northwest will leave Southern California cool, cloudy and breezy over the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a cloudy morning with gusty winds and a high temperature of 65.
Valentine's Day will also be sunny and windy, with a high of 68.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News