SoCal weather: Cloudy, cool and breezy Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An area of low pressure blowing in from the northwest will leave Southern California cool, cloudy and breezy over the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a cloudy morning with gusty winds and a high temperature of 65.

Valentine's Day will also be sunny and windy, with a high of 68.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
