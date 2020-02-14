Weather

SoCal weather: Cloudy conditions, drizzle expected Monday

Southern California is expected to see cloudy conditions and some drizzle on Monday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is expected to see cloudy conditions and some drizzle on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 30% chance of rain and a high of 74 degrees. Temperatures increase slightly to 76 Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions Monday with a high of 75 degrees and a 30% chance of drizzle. The chance of rain in the region disappears Tuesday as temperatures will be in the low 80s.

