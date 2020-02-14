SoCal weather: Cloudy conditions, drizzle expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is expected to see cloudy conditions and some drizzle on Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 30% chance of rain and a high of 74 degrees. Temperatures increase slightly to 76 Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions Monday with a high of 75 degrees and a 30% chance of drizzle. The chance of rain in the region disappears Tuesday as temperatures will be in the low 80s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.