SoCal weather: Cloudy cool Saturday, rain possible Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Saturday should bring a few clouds and mild temps to the Southland, but rain could arrive Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect high clouds Saturday with a high of 73 and then a 60% chance of rain on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions.

