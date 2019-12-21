SoCal weather: Cloudy cool Saturday, rain possible Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Saturday should bring a few clouds and mild temps to the Southland, but rain could arrive Sunday afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect high clouds Saturday with a high of 73 and then a 60% chance of rain on Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions.
