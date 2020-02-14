SoCal weather: Cloudy morning, moderate temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An onshore flow will bring some marine layer and mild temps in Southern California on Thursday but the region will begin warming up again over the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cloud cover in the morning with an afternoon high of 83 degrees. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will see hazy, sunny conditions with a high of 93 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.