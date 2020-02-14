SoCal weather: Cloudy morning, moderate temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An onshore flow will bring some marine layer and mild temps in Southern California on Friday but the region will begin warming up again by Sunday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cloud cover in the morning with an afternoon high of 81 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the lows 80s Saturday and then climb to the mid 80s Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunny conditions with a high of 91 degrees. Similar conditions are expected Saturday, but temperatures will jump into the upper 90s Sunday.
