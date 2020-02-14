Weather

SoCal weather: Cloudy skies, cool temps on tap Friday before weekend rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures and cloudy skies for most of Friday before rain moves into the region overnight.

Los Angeles and Orange Counties can expect a high of 60 degrees with plenty of cloud cover.

Rain is expected to begin falling in most areas Friday night and continue through Saturday. Sunday will be be dry but a second storm system is expected Monday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 59.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wait times at Dodger Stadium vaccination site reach 5 hours
This sticker on your mask would detect COVID exposure
Biden calls vaccine rollout a 'dismal failure' so far
Two $600K Powerball tickets sold in SoCal
Expert answers your EDD, unemployment questions
LA Muslim leader applauds reversal of Trump travel ban
Riverside allots $1 million a year to Cheech Marin art museum
Show More
Vaccine eligibility in Ventura County limited by low supply
103-year-old Black woman recalls not being able to vote, now Kamala's her VP
OC students' art captures life in the time of COVID-19
LA will finish vaccinations for every skilled nursing facility resident by Friday
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
More TOP STORIES News