SoCal weather: Cloudy skies, cool temps on tap Friday before weekend rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures and cloudy skies for most of Friday before rain moves into the region overnight.Los Angeles and Orange Counties can expect a high of 60 degrees with plenty of cloud cover.Rain is expected to begin falling in most areas Friday night and continue through Saturday. Sunday will be be dry but a second storm system is expected Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 59.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.