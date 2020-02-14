Weather

SoCal weather: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures in the 60s on Sunday, accompanied by plenty of cloud cover and a slight chance for drizzle.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about a 10% chance of very light drizzle on Sunday with a high of 68. The remaining moisture will mostly taper off by Monday, making way for temperatures in the 80s by midweek.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 65.

