SoCal weather: Cloudy skies, cool temperatures on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures in the 60s on Sunday, accompanied by plenty of cloud cover and a slight chance for drizzle.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about a 10% chance of very light drizzle on Sunday with a high of 68. The remaining moisture will mostly taper off by Monday, making way for temperatures in the 80s by midweek.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 65.