SoCal weather: Cloudy skies, slight chance of drizzle

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly cool and cloudy conditions throughout Sunday with a slight chance of drizzle.Los Angeles and Orange counties will have about a 10% chance of drizzle on Sunday with a high of 68. There will also be a 10% chance of drizzle on Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 65 and a 10% chance of drizzle.