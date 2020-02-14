Weather

SoCal weather: Comfortable temps expected Sunday

Temperatures will be slightly cooler in Southern California over the weekend as a high pressure ridge moves east.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high pressure ridge that brought a heat wave to Southern California continues to move out of the region, allowing temperatures to remain cooler and comfortable on Sunday.

Another serious heat wave is expected to reach the region by the middle of next week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday will start off with some morning clouds but will be mostly sunny with a high of 83.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 93 degrees.

7-Day Forecasts





