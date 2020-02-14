SoCal weather: Comfortable temps expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high pressure ridge that brought a heat wave to Southern California continues to move out of the region, allowing temperatures to remain cooler and comfortable on Sunday.Another serious heat wave is expected to reach the region by the middle of next week.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday will start off with some morning clouds but will be mostly sunny with a high of 83.The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 93 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.