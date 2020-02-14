Weather

SoCal weather: Cool temperatures, chance of light showers Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see temperatures in the 60s with a chance of light rain on Friday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about a 30% of showers on Friday, and isolated thunderstorms possible in some areas, with a high of 68 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 67.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
LA's traffic lights modified to reduce speeding amid pandemic
Some Americans in debt may not receive stimulus funds
Pregnant nurse dies of COVID-19 but baby survives
Scam alert: Watch for texts claiming you've been exposed to COVID-19
Coronavirus: CA food workers get additional sick leave under executive order
UCI students developing app to trace path of COVID-19
Show More
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
SoCal nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
Is Zoom safe? What to know about the popular app
1 girl killed, another gravely hurt in Pomona apartment fire
More TOP STORIES News