SoCal weather: Cool temperatures, chance of light showers Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cool temperatures in the 60s with a slight chance of scattered showers on Saturday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about a 20% chance of showers on Saturday with a high of 68. The remaining moisture will taper off by Sunday, making way for temperatures in the 80s by midweek.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 66.