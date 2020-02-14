SoCal weather: Cool temperatures Saturday with rain arriving late Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is in for its first significant rainfall of the winter season starting late Sunday.
The winter storm should arrive Sunday night, bringing up to an inch of rain in some areas and 3-6 inches of snow to the mountains. it will continue through Monday and then should clear out by Tuesday.
Before it arrives, Saturday will bring sunny and cool conditions with a high of 68 degrees in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 70 on Saturday.
