SoCal weather: Cool temps, sunny skies expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians can expect a few clouds in the morning with temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for morning clouds, along with a high temperature of 69 degrees and overnight lows in the 40s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 71 with plenty of sunshine.

For Thanksgiving, temperatures will drop a few more degrees as cold Santa Ana winds blow in to the region.

