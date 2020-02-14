SoCal weather: Cool temps, sunny skies expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians can expect a few clouds in the morning with temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for morning clouds, along with a high temperature of 69 degrees and overnight lows in the 40s.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 71 with plenty of sunshine.For Thanksgiving, temperatures will drop a few more degrees as cold Santa Ana winds blow in to the region.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.