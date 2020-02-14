Weather

SoCal weather: Cool temps to continue Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see cool temperatures Saturday with cloudy skies and windy conditions.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect clouds throughout the day, with a high of about 66 degrees.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 65.

Mountain communities will see colder conditions, with a high of just 47, dropping to 25 overnight.

Temperatures should remain in the 60s through the weekend, with some rain possible early next week.

