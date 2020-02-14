SoCal weather: Cool temps to continue Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see cool temperatures Saturday with cloudy skies and windy conditions.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect clouds throughout the day, with a high of about 66 degrees.Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 65.Mountain communities will see colder conditions, with a high of just 47, dropping to 25 overnight.Temperatures should remain in the 60s through the weekend, with some rain possible early next week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.