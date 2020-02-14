SoCal weather: Cool temps to continue Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see cool temperatures Sunday with cloudy skies and windy conditions.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect clouds throughout the day, with a high of about 64 degrees and some light winds.Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 63.Mountain communities will see colder conditions, with a high of just 48, dropping to 27 overnight.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.