SoCal weather: Cool temps to continue Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see cool temperatures Sunday with cloudy skies and windy conditions.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect clouds throughout the day, with a high of about 64 degrees and some light winds.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 63.

Mountain communities will see colder conditions, with a high of just 48, dropping to 27 overnight.

