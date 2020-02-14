SoCal weather: Cooldown arrives Friday, bringing chance of rain for the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a steep drop in temperatures on Friday as a big cooldown arrives.Cooler temperatures will stay in the region for several days.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning and temperatures in the low 70s on Friday, but temperatures will continue to drop heading into the weekend. Weekend temperatures will be in the low 60s and a chance of rain is in the forecast.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds and temperatures in the low 70s Friday. There is a chance of rain for the weekend as temperatures will be in the low 60s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.